DeMarcus Lawrence apologizes to officials for postgame rant

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence apologized to officials Thursday, four days after going on an expletive-filled rant. Lawrence talked to head coach Jason Garrett, who has downplayed both Lawrence’s postgame quotes and the disparity in holding penalties between the Cowboys and their opponents this season.

“I had a wise talk with a man and he told me, ‘It ain’t holding unless they call it,’” Lawrence said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I just want to say, ‘Sorry, refs. I apologize. I’ll get it right.”

Lawrence’s tirade after the Cowboys’ victory over the Giants on Sunday ended with Lawrence saying, “[Expletive] the refs.” His frustration stems for the lack of holding calls against Cowboys opponents.

Officials have called the Cowboys, who feature three All-Pro players on their offensive line, for 21 holding penalties this season, including three that were declined, via nflpenalties.com. That ties the Cowboys for sixth-most in the league. Dallas opponents, though, have had only eight holding penalties, including two that were declined. That ranks last in the league and is eight below the league average.

The Cowboys had an eight-week stretch where the only holding penalty called against an opponent was on Atlanta wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, negating a garbage-time touchdown.

“I spoke about it, put it behind me and that’s over with,” Lawrence said. “The only response is from y’all [the media] trying to get me a fine.”

The league allows leeway in postgame comments, and Lawrence said he has not received any notification of a fine.

Lawrence’s 13.5 sacks ranks second in the NFL, and the Cowboys are tied for 13th with 32. But Dallas hasn’t recorded a sack in three of the past four games, as Lawrence has gone three of the past four games without one.