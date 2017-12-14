Dolphins decide they want to keep Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

After paying receiver Kenny Stills and while evaluating receiver DeVante Parker, the Dolphins were taking a wait-and-see approach to receiver Jarvis Landry, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Dolphins have now seen enough: They want Landry for the long haul.

That’s the word from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, who reports that the Dolphins plan to start contract talks or already have with Landry’s agent.

From Landry’s perspective, there’s no reason to do a deal until finding out whether the team will apply the franchise tag. The one-year tender climbed to $15.6 million in cash and cap space for 2017; if the salary cap increases by anywhere from 4.3 percent to 6.6 percent, that means the franchise tag for Landry will likely be in the range of $16.27 million to $16.62 million for 2018.

If he’s tagged, the tender becomes the starting point on a long-term deal for Landry. If not tagged, the question becomes what other teams would offer Landry on the open market.

Now that the Dolphins have decided they want him, Landry may decide not to string it out. However, there’s value in forcing a team to tag a player, given that as a practical matter no non-quarterback will ever be tagged more than twice in his career. (The third career tag of a non-quarterback triggers the quarterback tender.)

The move, as Salguero notes, means that the Dolphins have cooled on Parker, who was expected to have a breakout season in 2017. Instead, he has caught only 40 passes for 454 yards and one touchdown. He’s significantly down in ever key metric in comparison to 2016, and his yards per catch have dipped from 19 as a rookie to 13.3 in 2016 to 11.4 in 2017.

Landry has a career-low yards-per-catch average of 8.5, but he has 88 receptions with three games to play. That puts him on pace for 108. He also has a career-high eight touchdowns, along with a well-earned reputation for being a hard-nosed runner and blocker, making him essentially this decade’s Hines Ward.

The next question for the Dolphins, as it relates to Parker, will be whether they pick up the fifth-year option on the 2015 first-round pick before early May. If Landry is signed to a long-term deal, that may not happen.