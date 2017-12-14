Domata Peko will play tonight

Getty Images

Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. will play tonight against the Colts. He missed the past two games with a knee sprain.

Backup quarterback Paxton Lynch remains out with an ankle injury.

Denver’s other inactives are outside linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Walker, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, cornerback Brendan Langley, running back De'Angelo Henderson, tight end Matt LaCosse and offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio.

Indianapolis will get defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway back in the lineup for the first time in four weeks.

The Colts already had ruled out four starters. Center Ryan Kelly (concussion), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand), nickel corner Nate Hairston (concussion) and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle) are on the team’s inactive list.

They also already ruled out third tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring).

The Colts’ other inactives are offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell and running back Matt Jones.