Dorsey’s comments don’t bode well for DePodesta

Last week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that both coach Hue Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta will return next year. It’s now looking less and less likely that at least one of them will be back.

With new G.M. John Dorsey saying that the prior regime “didn’t get real players” and with DePodesta being a key piece of the prior regime, how can DePodesta remain? Why would he even want to?

Consider the full quote: “You know what? I’ll come straight out with it. The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players.”

Obviously, DePodesta is one of “guys who were here before.” And DePodesta is still there.

Dorsey’s comments make it fairly clear that DePodesta won’t be for long.

Sure, he can stick around and get paid to do something. Whatever he does, however, Dorsey clearly won’t be listening to the former baseball analytics expert’s opinion on football players.

Or, if Dorsey does listen, he’ll be taking DePodesta’s recommendations and doing the opposite.