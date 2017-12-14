Dorsey’s comments don’t bode well for DePodesta

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
Last week, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said that both coach Hue Jackson and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta will return next year. It’s now looking less and less likely that at least one of them will be back.

With new G.M. John Dorsey saying that the prior regime “didn’t get real players” and with DePodesta being a key piece of the prior regime, how can DePodesta remain? Why would he even want to?

Consider the full quote: “You know what? I’ll come straight out with it. The guys who were here before, that system, they didn’t get real players.”

Obviously, DePodesta is one of “guys who were here before.” And DePodesta is still there.

Dorsey’s comments make it fairly clear that DePodesta won’t be for long.

Sure, he can stick around and get paid to do something. Whatever he does, however, Dorsey clearly won’t be listening to the former baseball analytics expert’s opinion on football players.

Or, if Dorsey does listen, he’ll be taking DePodesta’s recommendations and doing the opposite.

2 responses to “Dorsey’s comments don’t bode well for DePodesta

  1. Seems to me that Dorsey is trying to get DePodesta to want to leave so that Dorsey can then bring in his own support staff. Not a bad strategy!

  2. There’s a need for more in depth analytics in football, and while DePodesta clearly failed at whatever he was brought in to do, his skillset was never to be a ringer. He needs a football guy to translate analytics into a useful and workable model of success. In baseball it was getting on base. But in football it’s infinitely more complex. First downs? No field goals? Stop drafting receivers with bad hands?

    I’d like to see Dorsey keep DePodesta around in a consulting role instead of giving him the boot. PDP isn’t worth a huge salary or a front office position but he probably has some cool analytics he could drop on these old school types like Dorsey and Hue, and obviously vice versa.

