Falcons sign Deji Olatoye, waive C.J. Goodwin

Getty Images

The Falcons signed cornerback Deji Olatoye on Wednesday. They waived cornerback C.J. Goodwin in a corresponding move.

Olatoye played in five games last season for the Falcons, making four tackles with three passes defensed.

The Ravens originally signed Olatyoe as a college free agent following the 2014 draft. He has been a member of the Chiefs and Cowboys practice squads.

The Falcons cut Olatoye in September after he suited up for two games. He recently was with the Buccaneers, playing in three games.

Goodwin, who transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback with Atlanta, played in 14 games last season. He played in 12 games for the Falcons this year. But he saw only two defensive snaps against the Vikings on Dec. 3 and then was inactive last week against the Saints as Atlanta played Blidi Wreh-Wilson instead.

