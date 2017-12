Getty Images

Frank Gore entered Thursday night’s game needing 59 yards to join Emmitt Smith as the only players in NFL history with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in 12 consecutive seasons. The Colts running back has 46 yards thus far.

But he left the game on a 9-yard run with 12:37 remaining in the first half after being tackled by Darian Stewart.

Gore appeared to be testing his left knee on the sideline. The Colts said his status is “unknown.”

Marlon Mack replaced him.