Gerald McCoy not having biceps surgery, hopes to play Monday

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has torn his biceps twice and he thought he’d hit the trifecta when he hurt it again in last Sunday’s game against the Lions.

It appears McCoy has avoided the worst-case scenario, however. McCoy is not scheduled to have surgery and he’s not ready to declare himself out for Monday night’s game against the Falcons.

“Nobody likes going under the knife,” said McCoy. “It’s not fun. So that’s definitely a blessing. I’m just going to keep rehabbing it and do my best. I would like to be [ready for Monday] but I don’t know yet. Let’s take it day by day and see what happens.”

McCoy didn’t practice on Thursday, so it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to kick off what he calls “the season of spoiling.” The Falcons, Saints and Panthers are the teams left on Tampa’s schedule and all are vying for playoff spots, so the Buccaneers can make the holiday season a little less bright for their divisional rivals.