Giants interim G.M. would like to see Davis Webb play

Getty Images

The Giants moved Eli Manning out of the lineup in Week 13 in what was described as an organizational decision to look at other quarterbacks before the year was over.

That move was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction from the team’s fan base and was followed by the firings of head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese a day after Geno Smith piloted the offense in a loss to the Raiders. Manning was re-installed as the starter after that and the entire string of events made it hard to believe the Giants would now swing back the other way.

Interim General Manager Kevin Abrams may feel otherwise. Abrams, who the team says will be considered as a permanent hire, met with the media on Thursday and said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, he’d like to see rookie Davis Webb get playing time before the year is out.

Whether Abrams or someone else is ultimately calling the shots, seeing Webb makes sense from the standpoint of planning for the high draft pick the Giants have earned by winning two of their first 13 games. Abrams’ desire to see it doesn’t mean it will happen however.

Abrams added “you can only play one quarterback at a time” and said interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo will be making any calls about who plays at quarterback the rest of the way.