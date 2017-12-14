Giants will put Justin Pugh on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Giants haven’t had Justin Pugh in the lineup for several weeks and they won’t be getting him back this season.

According to multiple reports, Pugh will be placed on injured reserve by the 2-11 team this week. Pugh, who was playing right tackle after opening the year at guard, has missed five of the last six games due to a back injury.

Pugh recently went for a second medical opinion to see if he needed to have surgery to resolve the problem. Reports indicate that rest and rehab are the prescribed course of action for the time being.

With Pugh done for the year, he may have played his final game for the Giants. The 2013 first-round pick is set for free agency after the season and the offseason is setting up to be one of major changes for the team.

Pugh’s ability to play both guard and tackle should have appeal to teams, but they will likely be wary of making too big a commitment to a player who also missed five games due to injury last season.