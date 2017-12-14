Jacoby Brissett scores touchdown after Trevor Siemian interception

AP

Trevor Siemian did not get off to a good start. Jacoby Brissett did.

Simeian threw a “what-did-you-think-you-saw” interception that was the first for Kenny Moore in his career. The hardest part for Moore was keeping his feet. He fell twice, with the Broncos touching him down the second time.

Siemian completed 2 of 4 passes for 13 yards and the interception on the Broncos’ first drive.

The Colts used the short field to go 50 yards in seven plays, with Brissett running it in from 7 yards out with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter. Brissett went 3-of-4 for 39 yards in the drive. Running back Frank Gore caught one pass for 22 yards.