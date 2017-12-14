Jaguars’ Paul Posluszny on a winning team for first time in 11 seasons

Getty Images

With Sunday’s 30-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars guaranteed linebacker Paul Posluszny his first winning season in 11 years in the NFL.

A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2007, Posluszny had never even been a part of a .500 team in his first 10 years in the NFL. The Bills went 7-9 in each of his first two seasons with Buffalo before sliding to 6-10 and 4-12. The Jaguars had not won more than five games in any of Posluszny’s first six seasons with the franchise. The win over Seattle on Sunday moved Jacksonville to 9-4 and secured a winning season for Posluszny for the first time in his career.

“When I got here in 2011, I thought we were going to the playoffs because David Garrard was going to be our quarterback and we were going to have a great defense. And it just didn’t unfold the way you thought,” Posluszny said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press.

“To be at the bottom and to finally fight our way, work our way and get back up, just to be in the position that we’re at now, it’s great and it shows you that we’ve finally started to earn the right to win. Now we want more.”

A Pro Bowl selection in 2013, Posluszny has appeared in 142 career games in his 11 seasons with Buffalo an Jacksonville. He’s racked up 16 sacks, 15 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and 1,199 total tackles.