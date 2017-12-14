Jeremy Kerley on failing PED test: Maybe a ghost did it

Getty Images

When there’s something strange and your PED test isn’t good, who ya gonna call?

In the case of Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, you’re gonna call the Ghostbusters.

Kerley’s four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy came to an end this week and Kerley said he still doesn’t know how a banned substance got into his system. At the time of his suspension, Kerley released a statement that said he intended to “investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test” and pursue remedies against anything that was tainted without his knowledge.

On Wednesday, Kerley said he hasn’t found that answer and offered up a supernatural explanation.

“I don’t know,” Kerley said, via the New York Post. “There’s a lot of ghosts around here. Maybe a ghost put it in me. You know the Ghost of Christmas Past? A ghost might have put it in me. I don’t know.”

Given the long history of things going wrong for the Jets, it’s surprising no one has come up with the ghost explanation in the past.

Doug Brien’s missed field goals in Pittsburgh during the playoffs? A ghost pushed them off course. A muddy field in Miami for the AFC title game? A ghost yanked the tarp away. Mark Gastineau didn’t rough Bernie Kosar, but a ghost did. The Buttfumble?W

Well, maybe not everything can be pinned on a poltergeist.