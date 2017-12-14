Jim Irsay: Nothing ominous in Andrew Luck’s shoulder

Getty Images

The Colts will play their 14th straight game without Andrew Luck on Thursday night, but Luck won’t be there because he’s still in Europe getting unspecified treatment on his surgically-repaired right shoulder.

That injury kept Luck from playing at all this season despite consistent claims from the Colts that he’d be back in the lineup and it’s still unclear where things stand in his recovery.

Speaking from this week’s league meetings, Colts owner Jim Irsay offered an update of sorts. Irsay told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Luck is expected to return to the U.S. soon and that there’s no surgery planned “at this point.” He’s doing great,” Irsay told Rapoport.

“He’s doing well,” Irsay said. “[We’re] disappointed obviously it’s taken as long as it’s taken. You know, medicine and the way it goes. But there hasn’t been any unusal setback. We didn’t find out anything ominous, something we didn’t know about or anything like that. It’s just taken time for him to go through his whole aspect of rehabbing and progressing and working through the soreness.”

Given how off Irsay was when he promised that Luck would be back for the start of the regular season, his assurance that there’s nothing ominous about Luck’s shoulder comes across about as well as the desk clerk in a horror movie assuring the young couple checking into a motel that there’s nothing haunting Room 241. Luck’s presence on the field will be the only sign that matters when it comes to his recovery and everything else comes off as noise at this point.