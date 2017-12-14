Joe Flacco, Jeremy Maclin not worried about lack of production

Getty Images

When the Ravens signed wide receiver Jeremy Maclin following his release by the Chiefs this offseason, the hope was that he’d become their No. 1 receiver and help provide the team with a more potent passing attack.

That’s not quite how things have worked out. Maclin does have the most catches of any wideout on the team, but 39 catches in 11 games and the 30th-ranked passing offense in the league wasn’t quite what the optimists had in mind. Maclin’s production has been particularly erratic of late as he’s caught 12 passes on 29 targets over the last four games.

Neither Maclin nor Flacco expressed much concern about that on Wednesday, however. Flacco said he “wouldn’t overreact” to the recent stretch, which included three catches on 11 targets against the Steelers last weekend, and Maclin

“I’m not going to sit here and say that there is or whatever,” Maclin said, via the Baltimore Sun. “But for whatever reason, especially in the last game, it just didn’t click. I’m not going to beat myself up about it. That’s what preparation is for. So we’ll continue to go out there and continue to get on the same page.”

The lack of spark between Flacco and Maclin hasn’t kept the Ravens from sticking around the playoff hunt, but it would certainly help their chances of earning a Wild Card if the duo can come up with a strong close to the year.