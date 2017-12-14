Joe Haden’s status for Sunday yet to be determined

Getty Images

Joe Haden returned to practice this week. Will the Steelers cornerback return to game action against the Patriots?

“He looks good to me,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I told him that the other day. Really what’s going to happen is how does he feel tomorrow? That’s going to be the biggest thing.”

Haden fractured a fibula on Nov. 12 at Indianapolis and spent the past four weeks healing. He admitted he was a “little sore” after Wednesday’s practice.

The Steelers listed him as limited Thursday.

In nine starts, Haden made an interception and defensed five passes.