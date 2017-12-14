John Dorsey declines to declare categorically that Hue Jackson will be back

December 14, 2017
Whether he intended to or not, new Browns G.M. John Dorsey made plenty of waves on Thursday with a radio appearance in Cleveland.

Headline No. 1: The prior regime didn’t get “real players.”

Headline No. 2: Coach Hue Jackson may not definitely be coming back next year.

In Dorsey’s interview with ESPN Cleveland, the new G.M. was asked to echo the comment twice made by his boss, Jimmy Haslam, that Jackson definitely will return next season. Dorsey didn’t say “of course” or any other version of that message.

Here’s the question from Aaron Goldhammer: There’s some reports out, and I just want to be clear about this, John, about you potentially at the end of the year, if the Browns don’t win a game, pushing for a coaching change. Are you willing to categorically say today that Hue Jackson will be the coach of the Browns in 2018?”

“I’ve always said I live in the present, and I build for the future,” Dorsey told Goldhammer. “I live in the present. Right now the sun’s out, the tarps are coming off the field, we’re practicing outside, we’re getting ready to play the Baltimore Ravens, which is a divisional game. That’s my sole focus. And then it’s also getting familiar with the whole layout and the organizational structure in terms of creating my daily routine.”

The response serves only to bolster the existing belief that Dorsey will be (or perhaps already is) making the case privately to Haslam that, in order to truly turn things around, Dorsey needs to assemble his own team — of players, executives, and coaches.

How could his “we’ll see” answer be interpreted any differently? The owner twice says Jackson will be back, and the new G.M. opts not to paint himself into that same corner. While it doesn’t mean Jackson definitely won’t be back, it’s obvious that the notion that Jackson definitely will return isn’t nearly as clear as Haslam made it out to be.

7 responses to "John Dorsey declines to declare categorically that Hue Jackson will be back

  1. We’re talking about a Head Coach who can’t win ONE SINGLE GAME with a top 10 defense.

    Maybe when Dorsey drafts a QB like Darnold or Rosen, a RB like Saquon Barkley, a Center/G like Kelly Price to go along with Big Bitonio and Joe Thomas , and a top 10 defense; Hue can make that big leap from 0-1 wins to 4-5 wins….lol, good luck with that.

  2. Haslam hurried to sign Dorsey, knowing the Giants would be interviewing him. Under these circumstances, Dorsey dictates HIS TERMS or meets with New York. Obviously the Dorsey terms are that Sashi, Depodesta, and Jackson leave and the GM hires new people.

  3. This guy should be a politician! He says he likes Hue Jackson, he says he’s going to get him the best players he can, then he hedges his bets by not backing the coach 100%. Hue, better start packing, this is exactly how politicians ease their cabinet secretaries out the door!

  4. I look at anything about staffing a new GM says kind of like pre-draft statements: Never believe a word out of their mouths, all misdirection and bs to hide the real plan from the rest of the league.

  5. I’m not a Browns fan but I feel for the Browns fans.

    Is it not fair to ask, if this guy is implying that the last GM didn’t draft “real players” then why is he holding the current coach accountable for trying to coach unreal players?

    I’m just asking questions as it seems Dorsey is talking out of both sides of his mouth. Dorsey doesn’t want to be reasonable for the past GM’s “mistakes” but at the same time he wants to hold a coach (who had no say so in personnel matters) accountable instead?

    Seems like double speak. Do as I say and not as I do.

  7. Well, at this point Haslam should let Dorsey run the show. It’s such a mess right now it can’t get any worse, can it? He’s going to have a hard enough job so he deserves to assemble whatever team he thinks is best. Some of the players on the Browns will be playing for their jobs the next few weeks. I get the feeling Dorsey will turn over at least 1/3 of that roster, if not more.

