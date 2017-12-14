John Dorsey: Kenny Britt may have higher opinion of himself than I do

Getty Images

John Dorsey is on a roll today, making headlines left, right and center. (Thank you, John.)

The Browns’ new General Manager wouldn’t guarantee Hue Jackson will return and said the previous regime didn’t get “real players.” Dorsey also took aim at wide receiver Kenny Britt, which was overshadowed by Dorsey’s other comments.

Waiving Britt was the easiest decision Dorsey has made, he said.

“I have no problem making that decision,” Dorsey said Thursday on “The Really Big Show” with Aaron Goldhammer on WKNR 850, a radio partner of the Browns, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “From a cultural standpoint, I don’t think he fits in the prototypical character point of what I’m looking for in terms of a leader. He did not live up to his expectations as a player.”

Dorsey added Britt “may have a higher opinion of himself than I have of him as a player, so I thought that was easy.”

Britt, who signed a two-year deal with the Patriots earlier this week, spent most of the season in Jackson’s doghouse.

Dorsey made it even clearer today that there is a new sheriff in town, and he has put the Browns on notice that things are changing.