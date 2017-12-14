Jordan Matthews had knee and ankle surgeries

Getty Images

The Bills placed wide receiver Jordan Matthews on injured reserve last week after a few weeks of dealing with a left knee injury and Matthews went to a surgeon to address that issue this week.

He addressed a right ankle injury as well. Matthews posted post-operation pictures of himself on social media on Thursday along with a joke about taking advantage of a buy one, get one free deal.

More seriously, Matthews wrote that both of the issues have been bothering him for the last two years and that he’s confident that he’ll make a full recovery from the surgeries.

How quickly he recovers could play a role in where Matthews is playing once the 2018 season rolls around. He’s set for free agency in March and his health will be a concern for any team considering bringing Matthews on board next year.