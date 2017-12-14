Leonard Fournette out of practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette rebounded from a couple of down games by running for 101 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but he may not be able to build on that performance against the Texans this weekend.

Fournette did not practice on Wednesday because of a quad injury and, per multiple reports from Jacksonville, he remained off the field during the open portion of Thursday’s session as well. Fournette missed one game with an ankle injury earlier this year and he also got benched for a week for a violation of team rules.

The Jaguars may just be managing Fournette’s reps to ensure he’s good to go on Sunday. Friday’s practice and the team’s injury designations for Sunday will provide more of an idea if that’s the case.

T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory would be the top backfield options in the event Fournette can’t play.