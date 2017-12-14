LeSean McCoy closes in on 10,000 yards, wants at least 2,000 more

Getty Images

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is closing in on doing something only 29 men have ever done. With 39 rushing yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, McCoy will become the 30th NFL player with 10,000 career rising yards.

“It’s hard to really look at my career right now, because we’re still kind of in the playoff hunt,” McCoy told reporters earlier this week. “We need big wins to have a shot, so I think after the season I can really reflect and look at my career and the 10,000-yard mark, passing that. It’ll happen — I’ll have my time and my family to talk about it and enjoy it, my teammates that have helped me get to this point. I think right now, just the most important thing is to get a win.”

He may not be thinking about getting to 10,000 yards, but he’s definitely thinking about an even higher number.

“The main goal is I want to get 12,” McCoy said. “I want to get 12, surpass 12,000. That would be nice for me.”

He also thinks it would be nice if there’s another snowstorm on Sunday against the Dolphins, given the way things worked out against the Colts.

“I guess I have the advantage,” McCoy said of playing in the now. “Whatever the weather is, we need a win. We need to run the ball well. The games that [the Dolphins] have lost, the opposing team has ran the ball really well. That’s something that shows up. That type of team, they play with confidence, so we want to jump on them early, that way we have the advantage.”

If McCoy gets to 12,000 yards, he’ll occupy No. 17 on the all-time rushing list, with more yards than Fred Taylor, Steven Jackson, John Riggins, O.J. Simpson, Warrick Dunn, Tiki Barber, and more. At 12,000 yards, McCoy also would be only 312 yards from bypassing Thurman Thomas, Franco Harris, Marcus Allen, Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, and James Brown.

And if McCoy can muster than kind of career output, he’d have to eventually get serious consideration for a spot in Canton.