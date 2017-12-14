Lions add defensive tackle Rodney Coe off waivers

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions claimed defensive tackle Rodney Coe off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

Coe spent the last two games on Seattle’s 53-man roster before being waived by the team on Tuesday. He was active for last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars but played just two snaps.

Coe was with Seattle during the offseason and flashed at times during training camp. He was released during the team’s final cuts and returned to the team’s practice squad in the middle of the season.

He recorded seven tackles in four preseason games for the Seahawks this year.

Coe has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Detroit waived defensive end Kasim Edebali to clear a roster spot for Coe.