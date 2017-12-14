Lions rule out Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner for Saturday

Getty Images

The Lions will try for their eighth win of the year without the help of two starting offensive linemen.

The team released its final injury report for Saturday’s home game against the Bears on Thursday afternoon and both center Travis Swanson and right tackle Rick Wagner have been ruled out for the game.

Swanson went into the concussion protocol on Monday and wasn’t able to make enough progress over the course of the week to get into the lineup. Wagner is missing his second straight game with an ankle injury. Right guard T.J. Lang is listed as questionable with a foot injury and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports he’s expected to try to play.

Corey Robinson is expected to start in Wagner’s place with Graham Glasgow sliding inside from left guard to replace Swanson and Joe Dahl stepping into the starting lineup.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is also questionable with an ankle injury while running back Ameer Abdullah is off the injury report after dealing with a neck injury the last couple of weeks.