Marvin Lewis: Coaches realize these jobs don’t last forever

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer used to work for Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and he gave his former boss a nice show of support this week when he said that Lewis should be able to coach in Cincinnati for as long as he wants before moving on to other things.

Zimmer was on the topic because there’s been plenty of talk about the possibility of the Bengals, who are on their way to missing the playoffs for the second straight season, finding a new coach after this season. Lewis has no contract for 2018 and plenty of people think that it’s time for the team to make a change after 15 seasons with Lewis running the show.

Lewis said he appreciates Zimmer’s friendship and his show of support, but sounded almost resigned to a change when it came to the question of a potential end to his run with the team.

“We all realize that when you sign up for these jobs, the thing is it’s not forever,” Lewis said, via ESPN.com. “I think we all accept that.”

The two old friends will be facing each other this Sunday and a win might not change anything about what happens for Lewis come the end of the season, but it would be a blow to Zimmer’s team as they try to nail down a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs.