Mike Zimmer thinks Marvin Lewis should coach Bengals “as long as he wants”

Marvin Lewis once gave Mike Zimmer a job.

Zimmer could be partly responsible for more pressure on Lewis’ job this week, but the Vikings head coach defended the work his old boss has done with the Bengals.

Lewis is 123-111-3 in 15 years with the Bengals, despite the lack of a playoff win. And they’re 5-8 this year with Lewis entering the final three games of his contract, which has plenty of people wondering whether he’s coaching his last month there.

But Zimmer (who was Lewis’ defensive coordinator from 2008-13) would like to point out the 12 straight non-winning seasons that preceded his mentor’s arrival, when the Bengals were a combined 55-137 (.286 winning percentage) under Dick LeBeau, Bruce Coslet, Dave Shula and the final year of the Sam Wyche era.

“When he first started, they weren’t very good,” Zimmer said, via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He got them to a place where they got to six playoffs games [in seven years]. I think he’s a heck of a coach. He does unbelievable things in the community. I learned a lot for him. I’m happy for him. In my opinion he should be able to stay there as long as he wants.”

Zimmer is clearly not unbiased here, but very little has been said about Lewis’ future. He has seemed content to ride out the year without security, and the Bengals may be ready to hit the reset button.

But if that’s the route they choose, Zimmer would only point to the road they’ve already traveled.