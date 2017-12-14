Mitch Morse out, Casey Hayward questionable for Chiefs-Chargers

Getty Images

The Chiefs host the Chargers on Saturday night with first place in the AFC West on the line and they’ll be playing without their starting center.

Mitch Morse has been ruled out for the second straight week as a result of the foot injury he suffered in Kansas City’s Week 13 loss to the Jets. Zach Fulton will get the start in Morse’s place with Bryan Witzmann stepping in at left guard in Fulton’s place.

The Chargers haven’t ruled anyone out for the game, but cornerback Casey Hayward is listed as questionable after missing Thursday’s practice with a calf injury. Head coach Anthony Lynn said after practice that the team is hopeful that Hayward will be able to play, which makes sense given Hayward’s importance to the secondary.

Linebacker Tamba Hali (knee), safety Eric Murray (ankle) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (quad) are all questionable for the Chiefs.