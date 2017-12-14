No plans for Christian Hackenberg to play “right now”

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Josh McCown had surgery on his broken left hand and went on injured reserve this week, leaving Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg as the two quarterbacks for the final three games of the season.

Given McCown’s absence and the lack of playoff hopes for the 5-8 Jets, it would seem like a perfect opportunity to get Hackenberg in the lineup and see what the 2016 second-round pick is capable of doing on the field. Petty is going to start in New Orleans this Sunday, though, and coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that there are no plans to play Hackenberg “right now.”

When asked why that’s the case, Bowles simply pointed to the depth chart that had Petty as the No. 2 all year.

“Because Bryce is our starter,” Bowles said at his press conference. “Bryce is the next man up. We have people at every position that want to play. We’re not jumping people over people just to play considering anything. Bryce is our starter.”

Bowles didn’t close the door on a change in plans in the final two games, but it doesn’t sound like there’s much urgency inside the organization to get a look at Hackenberg in game action. That doesn’t suggest high hopes for a bright future for Hackenberg with the Jets and the offseason will tell us if there’s any future at all.