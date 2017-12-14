No structural issues for Justin Pugh

Getty Images

With Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh ending his contract year on injured reserve, natural questions will arise regarding whether he’ll be healthy when free agency begins. Those questions can be easily answered.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dr. Robert Watkins recently examined Pugh, and Dr. Watkins concluded that Pugh has no structural issues. Pugh, according to Dr. Watkins, simply needs to rest the back for a few weeks.

While this won’t stop interested teams from ensuring that his back is OK, the reality is that it’s expected his back will be OK. And it’s actually a good thing for Pugh that he’ll be out of harm’s way for the final three games, since that ensures the situation will get no worse.

Pugh, who has played all four years of his rookie deal and the option year that applies to all first-round picks (if their teams exercise it), is expected to be one of the top offensive linemen in free agency. Whether the Giants try to keep him will depend largely on who they hire to be the next G.M. and head coach — and how aggressively the coach who drafted him tries to get Pugh to Jacksonville.