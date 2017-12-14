Oregon’s Royce Freeman to sit out bowl game to stay healthy for NFL draft

Getty Images

Add Oregon running back Royce Freeman to the growing list of NFL draft prospects who will sit out their bowl games.

Oregon coach Mario Cristobal confirmed today that Freeman has decided not to risk injury in Saturday’s bowl game against Boise State. Although Cristobal said he would prefer to see players play in their bowl games, he added that he understands Freeman’s decision and isn’t upset about it.

The Ducks could lose another marquee player, as left tackle Tyrell Crosby, also an NFL draft prospect, has not decided whether to play on Saturday or not.

A four-year starter, the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Freeman is the all-time leading rusher at Oregon.