Ravens offered Griffin a deal near start of training camp

Robert Griffin III claims that the Ravens offered him a contract this year. And indeed they did.

Per a league source, the offer came at or about the start of training camp. The terms aren’t known, but Griffin obviously wasn’t offered enough to get him to accept the deal. (Griffin contends that the offer came shortly before the preseason opener against Washington.)

The Ravens publicly debated the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick after a back problem kept Joe Flacco out of camp for multiple weeks. The Ravens ultimately didn’t sign Kaepernick; according to former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, a tweet from Kaepernick’s girlfriend that attacked Lewis and owner Steve Bisciotti derailed the move.

The claim that the Cardinals offered Griffin a contract seems more unrealistic, given Griffin’s skill set and the contours of the Bruce Arians offense.

Griffin added in an appearance on ESPN that he hasn’t given up on playing in 2017. Given the inevitable risk of injury, the phone may eventually ring. It’s a bit surprising that the Eagles have decided not to explore adding Griffin or any other veteran quarterbacks, opting instead to ride with Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld.

We’ll find out whether that bold strategy works for the Eagles soon, beginning with Sunday’s game against the Giants.