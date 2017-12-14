Report: Cardinals placing Adrian Peterson on injured reserve

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson‘s season is over.

The Arizona Cardinals are placing the former All-Pro running back on injured reserve due to a neck injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Peterson has missed the Cardinals’ last two games due to injury, which occurred in a Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians had said on Tuesday he had “no idea” whether Peterson would play again this season. The team apparently determined in the ensuing two days that he would not be able to get back on the field before the season ends.

Peterson has 448 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries in six games since the trade that sent him from New Orleans to Arizona in mid-October. He had gained just 81 yards on 27 carries in four games with the Saints before being dealt.

The move could potentially mark the end of Peterson’s incredibly productive career. He’s rushed for 12,276 yards with 99 rushing touchdowns, and 2,015 receiving yards on 252 receptions during his 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Saints and Cardinals.