Report: X-rays of Trevor Siemian’s shoulder negative

AP

X-rays taken at the stadium of Trevor Siemian‘s injured left shoulder were negative, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. Siemian will undergo an MRI in Denver on Friday.

Siemian injured the same shoulder early last season and missed the second half of the game against the Bucs and the next game. He played through the Grade 3 joint sprain the rest of the season but underwent surgery on the shoulder in January.

Siemian, who posted a 4-5 record in his first nine starts this season, started and completed 5 of 9 passes for 67 yards with an interception before being injured on a sack by Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo.

The Broncos already were without Paxton Lynch, who is inactive with an ankle injury.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian.