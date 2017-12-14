Robert Woods on shoulder: Everything’s good and ready to go

Getty Images

One of the best days of wide receiver Robert Woods‘ career came in Seattle last season when he caught 10 passes for 162 yards while playing for the Bills.

Woods plays for the Rams now and that means he’ll be back in Seattle this Sunday for a game that will go a long way toward determining who wins the NFC West this season. All indications early in the week were that Woods will be on the field after missing the last three games with a shoulder injury and Woods confirmed he’s on track on Wednesday.

“I feel like the movement, everything is there. Everything’s good and ready, so I feel like there’s no [sense of] not trusting it,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in practice a little bit last week, and then starting to go this week — I’m confident, very confident in it.”

Woods’ exploits couldn’t keep the Bills from losing that game in Seattle last year and the Rams lost the first meeting with the Seahawks this season, so it would be a good time for Woods to snap his personal losing streak against his new divisional rivals.