Ryan Shazier has started physical rehabilitation

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier had spinal stabilization surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center a little more than a week ago and the hospital released an update about Shazier’s condition on Thursday.

As with the last update, this one doesn’t feature any word about an expected outcome for Shazier in terms of mobility and other physical activity. It does say that he has started rehabilitation work, however.

“Ryan Shazier remains hospitalized at UPMC recovering from the spinal stabilization surgery performed last week by UMPC neurosurgeons and Steelers team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon. Mr. Shazier has started physical rehabilitation as part of his recovery process.”

The hospital also said that they will be the source of future updates about Shazier’s condition whenever they are warranted.