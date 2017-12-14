Saints claim Jonathan Freeny off waivers

Getty Images

Linebacker Jonathan Freeny has landed with his fourth different team since the start the 2017 season.

Freeny was released by the Patriots in September and then signed with the Ravens later in the month. He played three games for Baltimore, moved on to the Jaguars for a few days after being released and then landed back with the Patriots last week. He had two tackles against the Dolphins before being placed on waivers Wednesday.

Freeny was plucked off of waivers by the Saints on Thursday and cornerback Sterling Moore, another former Patriot, was waived in a corresponding move.

Freeny joins the Saints a few days ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets and it looks like they’ll be without linebacker A.J. Klein for that contest. Klein has missed both days of practice this week with a groin injury.