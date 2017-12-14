Sapp’s comments raise questions about internal NFLN training

Getty Images

Beyond the cartoonish, nonsensical, illogical remarks made by former NFL Network analyst Warren Sapp during his first interview given after being mentioned in a sexual harassment lawsuit against his former employer resides a far more troubling reality for the league. Sapp’s seeming inability to connect giving sex toys to female colleagues to sexual harassment suggests that Sapp never received adequate training from the league regarding the things that are and aren’t allowed in a responsible modern workplace.

It’s possible the NFL never gave him sexual harassment training, which often consists of a once-per-year seminar or online module aimed at teaching employees what they shouldn’t do when interacting with each other, and what they should do if they believe sexual harassment is occurring. It’s possible that the NFL had such training, but that Sapp never submitted to it. It’s possible that Sapp physically attended but paid no attention.

Whatever the explanation, Sapp’s comments operate as a flapping red flag regarding the effectiveness of efforts to make sure all employees know what sexual harassment is.

It comes in two forms: quid pro quo and hostile work environment. The former relates to the supervisor who abuses a position of power to prey upon subordinate colleagues, either by promising benefits for submitting to a physical relationship or threatening reprisal if the advances are rejected. The latter arises when sexual comments, texts, photos, emails, object (like sex toys) are introduced to the workplace, and when the employees subjected to the words and behavior are offended by it.

Quid pro quo liability can arise from a single incident. With hostile work environment sexual harassment, non-supervisors typically get one strike, since there’s no way of knowing whether someone is offended by certain comments or actions unless and until they are exposed to it and they say so. For those employees, responsible employers ensure that easy, quick, and discreet methods are available to alert management of objectionable behavior.

All responsible employers must have those measures in place, and it starts with training all employees on what sexual harassment is, and isn’t. Sapp’s comments from Wednesday show that, regardless of any efforts by the NFL to provide the training, it didn’t take. And that should make the league office far more concerned than the lawsuit that has been filed — because the lawsuit that has been filed could end up being the first of multiple claims.