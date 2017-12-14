Steelers planning to throw many people at Gronk problem

Getty Images

The Steelers are willing to try anything to stop Rob Gronkowski. They’re also willing to try everything.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell said they were going with an all-hands-on-deck approach to trying to slow down the Patriots tight end Sunday.

“We’ve got several guys we’re going to try to throw [at him],” Mitchell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “It’s going to require coaches calling the right calls, it’s going be us executing everything they call to a T. There’s no real one real answer.”

The Steelers have tried most of them already, but Gronkowski has 30 catches for 496 yards and eight touchdowns in five games against them.

Because he’s faster than all the linebackers and bigger than all the defensive backs, they’re struggling for answers.

Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been good in pass coverage this year, and he said he’s “not going to turn down a challenge.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just about getting hands on him and trying to disrupt him as best as possible,” Watt said.

The Steelers haven’t had much luck with that so far, so there’s no harm in trying something else.