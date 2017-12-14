Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills may avoid a repeat of last week’s blizzard.

The Dolphins offense has evolved from “garbage” to something better than garbage.

Patriots QB Tom Brady was on the practice field to stop the week.

Jets QB Bryce Petty gets his long-awaited chance to show the Jets what he can do.

Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin still trying to get on the same page with QB Joe Flacco (no rush, fellas, it’s only December).

Bengals legend Corey Dillon said his return to Cincinnati was “unbelievable.”

New Browns G.M. John Dorsey has nothing but praise for coach Hue Jackson.

Steelers CB Joe Haden said of his comeback from a broken leg: “It’s getting there.”

The Texans are getting QB Taylor Heinicke ready just in case.

Colts RB Frank Gore is running like “a man possessed.”

The Jaguars aren’t ready to talk about the playoffs yet.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters after getting a scolding from his mother.

Broncos DE Zach Kerr is ready to make the most of his opportunity.

Chiefs C Mitch Morse missed another practice.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has been playing some of his best football lately.

The Raiders are ready to turn the page after embarrassing showing against Chiefs.

Cowboys RT La'el Collins is ready to practice for the first time in two weeks.

Giants S Landon Collins said players have CB Eli Apple‘s back.

Eagles CB Sidney Jones takes first step in “long journey.”

Washington K Dustin Hopkins is back at practice and could return this year.

Bears LB Danny Trevathan warns opponents not to take them lightly.

The Lions are excited to have RB Ameer Abdullah back.

The return of Aaron Rodgers is doing wonders, for the sale of Packers-Vikings tickets.

The Vikings are running short on TEs at the moment.

The Falcons are going to need a second implosion to take down the parts of the Georgia Dome that didn’t fall the first time.

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson is day-to-day with a foot problem.

Saints QB Drew Brees could set a new league record for accuracy.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is keeping some perspective this season.

The Cardinals’ latest replacements on the offensive line are ready for their turn.

Rams WR Robert Woods is ready to get back in to help shoulder the load for offense.

The 49ers have broken out an old-school boombox.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll supports K Blair Walsh.