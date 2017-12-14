Tom Brady has full practices this week

Getty Images

Tom Brady has gotten in full practices this week for the first time since Week 11.

“Just feeling better,” Brady said, via Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. “It’s a short week, so I just try to get out there and practice. I take it week to week, and I feel really good this week so I’m very happy about that.”

Brady, though, remains on the injury report with the minor Achilles injury.

The Patriots had only two players miss practice Thursday, with defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and cornerback Johnson Bademosi (illness) sitting out.