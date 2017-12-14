Trevor Siemian carted off with left shoulder injury

AP

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian threw an interception on the first possession. He was carted off after the second.

Colts linebacker Barkevious Mingo sacked Siemian from behind. Siemian’s left elbow landed hard into the turf, jamming his shoulder.

Siemian immediately grabbed his left arm as he walked off the field.

The Broncos list him as questionable to return with a left shoulder injury.

To add insult to the injury, the Broncos took a delay of game penalty before Brandon McManus missed a 40-yard field goal. The Colts lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

Brock Osweiler has replaced Siemian with 14:01 remaining in the second quarter. Third-string quarterback Paxton Lynch is inactive with an ankle injury.

UPDATE 9:22 P.M.: The Broncos have ruled out Siemian. It is the same shoulder he had offseason surgery on.