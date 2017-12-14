Video emerges of Damontre Moore street fight

Getty Images

When the Cowboys cut Damontre Moore in October, they said it was strictly for on-field football reasons. However, a report at the time said Moore had been in a street fight just days earlier.

Now TMZ has video of that fight. It appears to show that a group of other men started the fight with Moore, although once the men were separated and Moore had an opportunity to walk away, Moore instead walked back toward the men, continued the fight and then tried to jump onto the roof of a fleeing car to punch one of the men through the sunroof.

According to TMZ, police were called to the area for possible shots fired after the fight, but no arrests were made.

Moore has so much natural talent that early in his college career at Texas A&M there was talk that he could one day be the first overall pick in the NFL draft. But he eventually went to the Giants in the third round, lasted less than three years in New York, and has bounced around the league with Miami, Seattle and Dallas since then. Moore also served a two-game substance-abuse suspension this year, and given his combination of underachieving on the field and getting into trouble off the field, he may be done in the NFL.