49ers tackle Trent Brown to have season-ending surgery

Getty Images

The 49ers have had some encouraging signs of late, but they’re also well out of playoff contention, and guys with lingering injuries get shut down this time of year.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, right tackle Trent Brown will have season-ending surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered in November, and he will go on injured reserve.

Brown suffered the injury on Thanksgiving during practice, missed a game, but returned to the lineup. He missed last week’s game, and hadn’t practiced this week.

Having surgery now should put him on track to be available when it begins to matter for the 49ers again, next summer during training camp.