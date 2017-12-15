Amari Cooper out this week, Obi Melifonwu out for year

Getty Images

Raiders second-round pick Obi Melifonwu‘s rookie season got off to a late start after he had knee surgery and his year is coming to an early end after another operation.

Coach Jack Del Rio announced that the defensive back had hip surgery on Thursday and will not play again this season as a result. The team hasn’t formally taken him off the roster yet, but a move could come before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys with cornerback David Amerson listed as doubtful due to a foot injury.

The Raiders will also be playing without wide receiver Amari Cooper this weekend. Cooper returned from missing one game to play against the Chiefs last Sunday, but had to leave early in the contest after aggravating an ankle injury. Cooper was initially injured in Week 12, when he also suffered a concussion, so this week’s absence will mean he’s missed most of the last four games.

Defensive end Mario Edwards will also miss the game with an ankle injury.