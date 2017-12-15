Antonio Brown for MVP campaign is rolling

Getty Images

A kicker has won the league’s MVP award, but a wide receiver never has. Not Don Hutson. Not Jerry Rice. Not Randy Moss.

But Washington kicker Mark Moseley won the award in 1982.

“Man, that’s crazy,” Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown said, via Chris Adamski of triblive.com. “That’s crazy, man. Hopefully, we can make a change in that.”

As Mike Florio noted earlier Friday, Brown’s name has been mentioned far more than quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s has when it comes to consideration of Steelers candidates. Brown is on pace for 122 catches, 1,857 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Carson Wentz out for the year and Aaron Rodgers having missed seven games, the award is wide open with (in no particular order) Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Roethlisberger and Brown among the candidates.

“It would be an extreme honor,” Brown said. “But that’s not my focus right now. We have a huge game this weekend. We have some big goals in front of us and just staying singularly focused on the task at hand.”

Social media has a hashtag for Brown’s campaign — #AB4MVP — and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has endorsed Brown.

“I don’t think there is anybody who is as dominant as he is in the game right now,” Fitzgerald said.