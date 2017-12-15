Bills don’t necessarily have a big edge in cold weather

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 15, 2017
The Bills won a Bills game in Bills conditions last week.

But while beating the Colts in a blizzard was visually appealing, and seemed to fit with the narrative established about a team that plays in some of the worst weather in the league, it’s not exactly a trend.

Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News actually used facts to dash some cold water (which promptly froze) on the notion that the Bills are somehow better in bad weather, and that the conditions in Western New York work to their advantage.

Including playoff games, the Bills have an all-time winning percentage of .549 in home games when the temperature is 40 degrees or above. The percentage is .541 in home games at 40 or lower.

But their .524 winning percentage in home games at 30 degrees or lower is nearly identical to their road record at 30 or lower (.521). The same is true in games at 20 or lower (despite smaller sample sizes), with a 4-1 record at home (.800) and a 5-2 record on the road (.714) at extremely cold temperatures.

So while it may look cool (and it did), the Bills aren’t necessarily any better at home because of the conditions they’re used to.

  1. I thought maybe that wasn’t true in the 90’s when the Bills were really good, but the Bills were .808 at home including playoffs when the temp was 40 or over, and only .692 when 40 or under from 1990 to 1999.

    Compare that to the Brady era Patriots (2001 to 2017) who have been .815 when the temp was 40 or over and .863 when 40 or under.

    I would have though Kelly was better in the cold just going by the eye test.

  4. “But their .524 winning percentage in home games at 30 degrees or lower is nearly identical to their road record at 30 or lower (.521).”

    But if their road record in those temps is .521, and their all-time record is below .500 (it is, 407-466-8, per Pro Football Reference), and their all-time road record is below .500 (couldn’t find it, but if the ATR is below .500, then the road record surely is), then a .524 road record at 30 or lower would be advantage. It’s an improvement over their otherwise putrid totals.

