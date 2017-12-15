Bills don’t necessarily have a big edge in cold weather

Getty Images

The Bills won a Bills game in Bills conditions last week.

But while beating the Colts in a blizzard was visually appealing, and seemed to fit with the narrative established about a team that plays in some of the worst weather in the league, it’s not exactly a trend.

Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News actually used facts to dash some cold water (which promptly froze) on the notion that the Bills are somehow better in bad weather, and that the conditions in Western New York work to their advantage.

Including playoff games, the Bills have an all-time winning percentage of .549 in home games when the temperature is 40 degrees or above. The percentage is .541 in home games at 40 or lower.

But their .524 winning percentage in home games at 30 degrees or lower is nearly identical to their road record at 30 or lower (.521). The same is true in games at 20 or lower (despite smaller sample sizes), with a 4-1 record at home (.800) and a 5-2 record on the road (.714) at extremely cold temperatures.

So while it may look cool (and it did), the Bills aren’t necessarily any better at home because of the conditions they’re used to.