Bills’ Tyrod Taylor to start, Nathan Peterman in concussion protocol, Cordy Glenn to IR

Getty Images

Tyrod Taylor is back as the Bills’ starting quarterback, but he won’t have Nathan Peterman backing him up or Cordy Glenn protecting his blind side.

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced today that Taylor will start on Sunday against the Dolphins. Taylor missed last week’s game with a knee injury. In that game Peterman started but left with a concussion, and McDermott announced that Peterman is still in the league’s concussion protocol. That means Joe Webb will serve as Taylor’s backup.

And Glenn, the starting left tackle, is out for the season with a foot injury. The Bills are expecting Glenn to be back for the offseason program.

“We have placed Cordy Glenn on IR,” McDermott said. “Somewhat of a frustrating year and he will have a procedure done on his foot in the near future.”

The 7-6 Bills would currently own the sixth and final playoff spot in the AFC. After Sunday’s home finale with the Dolphins they finish the season at New England and at Miami.