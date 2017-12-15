Bobby Wagner questionable for matchup with Rams

Getty Images

The Seahawks spent the week monitoring the condition of two injured linebackers and one of them is a better bet to play on Sunday than the other.

Bobby Wagner is likelier to be in the lineup against the Rams. Wagner is listed as questionable due to the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss to the Seahawks and kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

If Wagner does play, it’s unlikely that K.J. Wright will join him in trying to stop Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and company. Wright is doubtful to play after landing in the concussion protocol as a result of a head injury suffered against Jacksonville.

Terence Garvin and D.J. Alexander would be in line for more playing time if both linebackers are out. The Seahawks also promoted Paul Dawson from the practice squad this week.

Safety Kam Chancellor remains out for Seattle and defensive tackle Nazair Jones is also listed as doubtful due to an ankle injury.