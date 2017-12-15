Bruce Arians says Adrian Peterson could stay in Arizona, backup David Johnson

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson said he wants to play another season. Do the Cardinals want the star running back to stay in Arizona next season?

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said “no doubt” Peterson could return to the team in 2018.

Peterson, 32, is under contract for next season with his compensation worth up to $3.5 million with salary, roster bonuses and workouts bonuses. But the Cardinals have starter David Johnson returning from a wrist injury, which would relegate Peterson to a backup role.

Arians, though, said there is enough work for both backs.

“David, he learned his lesson, he doesn’t need it every play,” Arians said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

Peterson rushed for 448 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries in six games with the Cardinals. Last season, Johnson had 293 carries for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns and 80 catches for 879 yards and four touchdowns.

Arians was asked how a backfield featuring Johnson and Peterson might work, and answered, “I don’t even think about next year,” Arians said, chuckling. “I have enough problems with Washington this week.”