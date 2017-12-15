Cardinals activate Aaron Brewer from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals activated long snapper Aaron Brewer from injured reserve/designated to return.

The move was expected after Arizona waived Justin Drescher earlier this week.

Arizona placed Brewer on injured reserve on Oct. 9. He broke his wrist in a Week 5 game against Philadelphia.

Brewer joined the Cardinals in 2016 and played in 13 games last season. He spent the first four years (2012-15) of his career with Denver after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2012 out of San Diego State.

Brewer snapped in all 64 regular-season games and eight postseason contests with the Broncos.