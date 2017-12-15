Cardinals claim C.J. Goodwin off waivers to take Adrian Peterson’s roster spot

Getty Images

The Cardinals claimed cornerback C.J. Goodwin off waivers from the Falcons. He will take Adrian Peterson‘s spot on the roster after Arizona made the move of Peterson to injured reserve official.

Peterson will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Goodwin played in 12 games with the Falcons this season and had five tackles on defense and three special-teams tackles. He played in 14 games, with one start, with the Falcons in 2016, finishing second with 10 special-teams tackles.

Goodwin entered the league as a wide receiver, signing with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 out of California University of Pennsylvania. He spent his rookie season on the Steelers’ practice squad.

He switched to cornerback with the Falcons in 2015 and spent that season on Atlanta’s practice squad.