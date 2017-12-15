Carson Wentz wants to stay informed, even while “loopy”

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz still wants to help. Even if he doesn’t remember it.

Via Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, Wentz used FaceTime to join his teammates in the daily quarterback room Wednesday, despite the fact he had just gotten out of ACL surgery and may have been still bee under the effects of anesthesia.

“It’s obviously disappointing, but the surgery went well, from what I heard and what he said,” backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld said. “He was feeling pretty loopy after the anesthesia, . . . He was just ordering a burger and talking about, he was trying to figure out some of the new plays we put in.”

While they doubtless appreciated the gesture, Sudfeld said he asked Wentz, “are you sure you want to know right now?”

Wentz won’t be running any of those plays until next year, but the fact he wanted to stay in touch with the guys from his hospital bed in Pittsburgh is at least good for the camaraderie.